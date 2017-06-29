Oldham Athletic: Tope Obadeyi signs new deal with League One club

From the section

Obadeyi scored against Northampton Town and Sheffield United last season

Oldham Athletic striker Tope Obadeyi has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in 15 appearances last season for John Sheridan's side after signing on deadline day in January.

Obadeyi's previous clubs include Rochdale and Plymouth, while he had spells in Scotland with Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

He joins Brian Wilson,Paul Green and George Edmundson in signing new deals.

