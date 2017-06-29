Conor Wilkinson: Gillingham sign Bolton Wanderers striker

Conor Wilkinson scored four goals in 12 games on loan at Chesterfield last season

League One side Gillingham have signed Bolton striker Conor Wilkinson on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wilkinson, 22, signed for Bolton from Millwall in July 2013, but made only 16 appearances for the Trotters.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has also had loan spells with Chesterfield, Oldham and Newport.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line; it's been going on for a while now so it's nice to get here and sign everything," he said.

