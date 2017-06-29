Conor Wilkinson: Gillingham sign Bolton Wanderers striker

Conor Wilkinson
Conor Wilkinson scored four goals in 12 games on loan at Chesterfield last season

League One side Gillingham have signed Bolton striker Conor Wilkinson on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wilkinson, 22, signed for Bolton from Millwall in July 2013, but made only 16 appearances for the Trotters.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has also had loan spells with Chesterfield, Oldham and Newport.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line; it's been going on for a while now so it's nice to get here and sign everything," he said.

