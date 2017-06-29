Barry Hearn reappointed Leyton Orient honorary president after quitting
Former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn has been named as honorary president of the club, just three months after resigning from the role.
The 69-year-old sports promoter quit in April after the O's had failed to pay staff their wages for March.
His return comes a week after Nigel Travis' takeover of the National League side from ex-owner Francesco Becchetti.
"I have always been a fan and right now I couldn't be any happier for Orient as a club," said Hearn.
"I think it is another statement of how well Nigel and his team have started to turn this club around already."