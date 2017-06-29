Shaun Maloney: Aberdeen agree deal for Scotland midfielder

Shaun Maloney only made 14 appearances for Hull last season, including nine starts

Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Shaun Maloney from Hull City, BBC Scotland has learned.

The Scotland international, 34, will sign a one-year deal at Pittodrie, subject to completing a medical.

Maloney was offered a new one-year deal by Hull, where he played 14 games last season, but the lure of signing for his hometown club proved decisive.

The former Celtic winger should be available for the Dons' Europa League second round qualifier on 13 July.

The arrival of Maloney will help the Dons compensate for the loss of Jonny Hayes, who has moved to Celtic, and Niall McGinn, who is believed to be on the verge of a move to a South Korean club.

Maloney had two spells in the Scottish top flight with Celtic, interrupted by a year with Aston Villa.

He left the Glasgow club a second time in 2011 to join Wigan Athletic and joined Hull after leaving Chicago Fire.