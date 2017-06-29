James Maddison: Norwich City midfielder signs new contract

James Maddison scored twice in a total of 17 appearances while on loan at Aberdeen last season

Midfielder James Maddison has signed a contract which keeps him at Norwich City until the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old has only started one game for the Canaries since joining from Coventry City in January 2016, but has spent time back on loan with the Sky Blues and Aberdeen.

Maddison told the club website: "Last season was a big learning curve for me.

"I went on loan and then came back. I made a few appearances and I've only been looking forward since then."