Amine Linganzi: Swindon sign Portsmouth midfielder

Amine Linganzi made 16 appearances for Portsmouth last season and has also played for Blackburn, Accrington and Gillingham

Swindon Town have agreed a deal to make Portsmouth midfielder Amine Linganzi their sixth signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old Congo international joins the Robins on a free transfer, subject to English Football League and Football Association approval.

"It is a great opportunity to play for the best club in League Two," Linganzi told the club website.

Swindon have already signed Chris Robertson, James Dunne, Paul Mullin, Ben Purkiss and Olly Lancashire.

