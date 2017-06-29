Simon Walton: Sutton United sign former Leeds United midfielder

Simon Walton
Simon Walton came through the youth ranks at Leeds United

Sutton United have signed former Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle midfielder Simon Walton on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Sutton's fellow National League side Guiseley at the end of the season.

Manager Paul Doswell told the club website: "He's a quality holding midfielder who's equally comfortable at centre-half.

"He has a great passing range, will bring a winning mentality, and provides another leader in our dressing room."

