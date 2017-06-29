Denmark Women v England Women: Last chance to impress, says skipper Steph Houghton

England beat Switzerland 4-0 in their most recent Euro 2017 warm-up match

International friendly Venue: Gladsaxe Stadium, Copenhagen Date: 1 July Kick-off: 18:00 BST

England captain Steph Houghton says Saturday's friendly with Denmark will be the players' final chance to impress ahead of the Women's Euros 2017.

Mark Sampson's side play Scotland in their opening Group D match in the Netherlands on 19 July.

The Lionesses are looking to build on their promising showing at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, where they finished third.

"We all want to be on that team-sheet for the Scotland game," Houghton said.

"We all want to play well, as individuals and as a team.

"We need to support each other and make sure we're all in the right place to do well for England."

Denmark, who are ranked 15th in the world, have also qualified for this summer's Euros.

England will be looking to go one better than they did at the Euros in Finland eight years ago.

They reached the final of that tournament but lost to Germany.

"With just a few weeks left we want to push ourselves and see how far we can go," Houghton told the Football Association website.

"All the girls have really put the work in over the last couple of weeks and we're all feeling the benefits."

After playing Scotland, England face Spain on 23 July before finishing their group campaign against Portugal on 27 July.