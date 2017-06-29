Kyle Walker: Manchester City open talks with Tottenham for England defender

Kyle Walker started 33 games for Tottenham in the Premier League last season

Manchester City have opened talks with Tottenham about the potential signing of defender Kyle Walker.

Negotiations for the England international are at an early stage, and no fee has been agreed.

Fellow full-back Kieran Tripper is reportedly set to sign a new five-year deal with Spurs, which could pave the way for Walker to move to City.

Walker, 27, has made 183 Premier League appearances since joining Spurs from Sheffield United in 2009.

He was also picked in the 2016-17 Premier League team of the year.

City boss Pep Guardiola released three full-backs at the end of last season, including both right-sided players - Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

He is yet to bring in a replacement, though he is keen to sign Dani Alves, whose exit from Juventus was officially confirmed by the Serie A champions on Thursday.

It is understood Sheffield United have a sell-on clause of 10% of any fee above the estimated £3m they sold Walker for eight years ago.