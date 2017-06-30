Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Hull, Blackburn, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Inverness, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland defender Andy Robertson, the 23-year-old who has suffered relegation with Hull City, is a potential target for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp prepares to sign a left-back this summer.(Liverpool Echo)

Having missed out on signing Kyle Lafferty, who joined Hearts after leaving Norwich City, Hibernian are considering a season-long loan move for striker Danny Graham, who is reluctant to play in England's League One and with relegated Blackburn Rovers happy to allow the 31-year-old to join a club happy to take on a percentage of his wages.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has also looked at a possible return to Easter Road for 28-year-old striker Anthony Stokes, who Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is also keen to shift out of Ewood Park. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen, who have tabled a £300,000 bid for Preston North End striker Stevie May, fear their move for the 24-year-old could be scuppered by Simon Grayson's switch to Sunderland as the English Championship club are likely to put any transfer business on hold until they appoint a new manager.

Meanwhile, Dons boss Derek McInnes, who turned down a move to Sunderland and had May with him at St Johnstone, is also still interested in Stranraer midfielder Kyle Turner after the 19-year-old impressed during a training stint last season.(Scottish Sun)

Danny Graham is being linked with a move to Hibernian from Blackburn

An improved bid of £300,000 for Stevie May is set to be accepted by Preston North End, with Aberdeen expecting to gain permission to speak to the former St Johnstone striker within the next 24 hours. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed confidence that Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has a year of his current contract remaining, will sign a new deal despite Brighton, Burnley, Everton and West Brom all reported to be monitoring the 25-year-old's situation.(The Herald)

Celtic are ready to reopen contract talks with midfielder Stuart Armstrong after discussions over an extension were put on hold by manager Brendan Rodgers as he focused on wrapping up the treble last season. (Daily Record)

Former Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, the 36-year-old who has not been offered an extension to his one-year playing contract with Celtic, has returned to Ivory Coast with his family to consider the offer of a coaching role. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that central defender Kolo Toure will be remaining with Celtic this season - but that the 36-year-old has still to make up his mind whether it will be as a player or a coach having hardly featured for the Scottish champions in the second half of last season. (The Herald)

Brendan Rodgers has not given up hope of persuading Kolo Toure to stay at Celtic, with the manager having offered the 36-year-old a coaching role at the club and a place in his squad as a back-up fringe player.(Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock have tied up the signing of former Partick Thistle defender Stephen O'Donnell, the 25-year-old who has left Luton Town and flown out to their pre-season training camp in Spain along with fellow full-back Calum Waters, the 21-year-old who has joined from Alloa Athletic. (Daily Record)

Could Preston's Stevie May be on his way to Aberdeen?

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre has warned seven players promoted from Stuart Kettlewell's title-winning development team they will have to work hard to earn first-team recognition.(Press and Journal)

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon remains hopeful of concluding a deal to make freed Hibernian midfielder Fraser Fyvie his fifth summer signing, while released Ross County defender Paul Quinn is also training with the Terrors at their St Andrews base. (The Scotsman)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson hopes to add up to five new signings to his squad next week, with AFC Wimbledon attacker George Oakley having been offered a one-year contract and former Coventry City midfielder Ivor Lawton having arrived on trial. (Press and Journal)

Falkirk manager Peter Houston has revealed that his playing budget has been reduced by £120,000 for the coming season because of the loss of promoted Hibernian's travelling support. (Daily Record, print edition)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Coach Ivan Lendl has moved to calm fears that Andy Murray's Wimbledon title defence is in jeopardy, insisting that he is happy with the Scot's preparation despite the 30-year-old pulling out of an exhibition match because of a hip injury. (Daily Mail)

Novak Djokovic expects Andy Murray to either recover from his hip injury or play through pain to defend his title next week at Wimbledon despite the world number one's preparations again being undermined when injury forced his withdrawal from an exhibition match at Hurlingham scheduled for Friday.(The National)

Seven-time winner Roger Federer believes Andy Murray will not want to defend his Wimbledon title if he is not fit enough to retain it.(The Scotsman)