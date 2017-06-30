Josh Hare: Maidstone United sign former Gillingham midfielder

From the section

Maidstone United finished 14th in the National League last season

Versatile midfielder Josh Hare has become the latest signing by National League club Maidstone United.

The 22-year-old ex-Gillingham player has joined Maidstone from National League South club Eastbourne Borough.

Hare spent four years with Gillingham, making two senior appearances, but left the club in 2016 after missing almost a year because of a knee injury.

He can also play in defence and previously had a short loan spell with Maidstone in 2013.

