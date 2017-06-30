Is Connah's Quay Nomads win the Welsh Premier's greatest in Europe?

Connah's Quay Nomads players mob Nathan Woolfe after he scored against HJK Helsinki

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison has described it as the Welsh Premier League's biggest result in Europe.

Nomads beat HJK Helsinki 1-0 in the Europa League first qualifying round, first leg.

HJK are currently top of the Finnish Veikkausliga and have an impressive European pedigree which includes reaching the Europa League group stages in 2014-15.

Welsh Premier League secretary Gwyn Derfel, who was a spectator at the Bangor University Stadium, said he "couldn't remember a better result in Europe by a Welsh Premier League team."

BBC Wales Sport looks at other notable results achieved by Welsh Premier League clubs in their 24 years of participation in European club competitions.

Cwmbran Town were the first champions of Wales in the 1992/93 season

Cwmbran Town 3-2 Cork City

Cwmbran Town became the first club to represent Wales in the Champions League after winning the inaugural League of Wales title in 1993.

Irish champions Cork City were their preliminary round opponents, with the first leg staged at Cwmbran Stadium.

Simon King gave Tony Wilcox's side a dream start with the opening goal on five minutes with two further goals from Francis Ford extending their lead.

Cork responded with two second-half goals but Cwmbran held on to secure a historic victory for the fledgling League.

The Welsh side were denied a place in the first round on the away goals rule as Cork secured a late win in the second leg.

Barry Town 3-1 FC Porto

The Portuguese giants had effectively won this Champions League qualifying tie in August 2001 with an 8-0 first leg victory and they rested several players for the return in Wales.

But the Welsh champions' 3-1 second leg win at Jenner Park against a side which included a young Ricardo Carvalho, Jorge Costa and Helder Postiga is impressive nonetheless.

Porto picked up where they had finished off in the first leg with Gustavo Dias Rafael giving them the lead.

But two goals in the space of three minutes from Lee Phillips and current Newport County manager Mike Flynn put Barry in front.

Barry Town stalwart Gary Lloyd sealed victory in the final minute.

Bangor City players celebrate victory over Sartid in 2002

Bangor City 1-0 FK Sartid

Bangor City's most famous European win came in 1962, when the then Cheshire League part-timers beat Italians Napoli 2-0 in a Cup Winners' Cup tie at Farrar Road.

But arguably their most impressive result in Europe as a Welsh Premier League club was achieved 40 years later.

Managed by ex-England, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest striker Peter Davenport, Bangor beat Serbian side FK Sartid in the Uefa Cup qualifying round, first leg.

Paul Roberts scored the winner at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground for a Bangor side which included former Manchester United and Wales players Clayton Blackmore and Simon Davies and a future Welsh international, Owain Tudur Jones.

The Citizens put in a battling performance in the second leg in Smederevo but could not find the away goal which would have seen them advance in the competition.

Saints made their European debut in the 1996-97 Uefa Cup

New Saints 4-0 Bohemians

Current Welsh champions The New Saints' best ever season in Europe came in July 2010, when they reached the Champions League third-qualifying round.

But they had to overcome a 1-0 first leg defeat away to Irish champions Bohemians to advance in the competition.

Craig Jones, Matty Williams and Chris Sharp all struck inside 20 minutes as Mike Davies' side blitzed their opponents at Park Hall.

Williams's second goal sealed victory which ensured the Saints advanced in Europe for the first time in their 12 attempts.

Their reward in the following round was a tie against Anderlecht, but the Belgians ended the Welsh side's hopes with a 6-1 aggregate win.

Llanelli have played in the Champions League, Europa League and Intertoto Cup

Llanelli 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

Llanelli had already secured notable away wins in previous European campaigns against Swedish side Gefle in 2007 and Motherwell two years later.

Stuart Jones scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over Motherwell in a Europa League qualifier in 2009.

But they achieved a notable scalp in the competition in 2011 against a club which had won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1981.

Jordan Follows' two goals stunned Dinamo at Parc y Scarlets but the Georgians beat Andy Legg's side 5-0 in the second leg to progress to the third qualifying round.