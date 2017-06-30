Janoi Donacien: Accrington Stanley defender signs new extended deal

Donacien's one goal last season came against former club Newport

Accrington Stanley defender Janoi Donacien has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2019.

Donacien, 23, joined Stanley last season on a one-year deal with the option for further 12 months, but has now signed a new extended deal.

He made 35 appearances last season in League Two as Accrington finished 13th.

"This contract gives me a lot of security and, since I came at the start of last season, I have enjoyed my football here" said Donacien,