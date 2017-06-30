Tom Ince: Huddersfield Town close to signing Derby County winger
- From the section Football
Derby County's former England Under-21 winger Tom Ince is set to sign for Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town, reports BBC Derby Sport.
The Rams have rejected a bid of about £7m for the 25-year-old.
But last season's Championship play-off winners are understood to be prepared to go closer to Derby's £10m valuation.
Ince joined the Rams for £4.75m in July 2015 after a loan spell, and has played in the top flight with Crystal Palace and Hull City.
