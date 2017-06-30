Tom Ince: Huddersfield Town close to signing Derby County winger

Tom Ince
Tom Ince, the son of former England midfielder Paul, has scored 38 goals in 115 appearances for Derby

Derby County's former England Under-21 winger Tom Ince is set to sign for Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town, reports BBC Derby Sport.

The Rams have rejected a bid of about £7m for the 25-year-old.

But last season's Championship play-off winners are understood to be prepared to go closer to Derby's £10m valuation.

Ince joined the Rams for £4.75m in July 2015 after a loan spell, and has played in the top flight with Crystal Palace and Hull City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story