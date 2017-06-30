Tom Adeyemi: Ipswich Town close in on signing former Cardiff City midfielder

Tom Adeyemi has made more than 200 career league appearances for eight different clubs

Ipswich Town are close to signing former Cardiff City midfielder Tom Adeyemi, reports BBC Radio Suffolk.

Adeyemi had been linked with a return to Ipswich's fierce rivals Norwich City, where he began his career, after leaving Cardiff this summer.

The 25-year-old made only 23 appearances for the Bluebirds across three years, spending time out on loan at Leeds United and Rotherham.

Last term, he scored seven goals in 30 matches for the Millers.