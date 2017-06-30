Giorgio Rasulo: MK Dons midfielder signs new deal with League One club

Giorgio Rasulo made seven appearances for MK Dons last season

MK Dons midfielder Giorgio Rasulo has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 20-year-old Dons academy graduate has made 22 appearances for the Buckinghamshire side's first team.

He has also spent time on loan at Oxford, Aldershot and Oldham.

"I'm delighted to get Giorgio's deal extended. I hope he will continue to progress and realise his full potential in the coming season and beyond," said boss Robbie Neilson.