Daniel James: Swansea City winger joins Shrewsbury Town on season-long loan
League One Shrewsbury Town have signed teenage winger Daniel James from Premier League Swansea City on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old was called up into the Wales senior squad for the first time for the World Cup qualifier against Serbia earlier this month.
James is Town's sixth signing of the summer so far.
Meanwhile, defender Adam El-Abd, 32, has left the club after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.
El-Abd was made club captain last season, scoring twice in 34 appearances across all competitions.
