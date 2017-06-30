Portsmouth: Noel Hunt among three released by League Two champions

Noel Hunt joined Portsmouth from Southend in August 2016

Former Reading and Leeds striker Noel Hunt is among three players released by League Two champions Portsmouth.

Hunt, 34, made 24 appearances for Pompey during his season with the club.

Midfielder Amine Linganzi has also been released after one season and has joined Swindon after scoring once in 23 games for Portsmouth.

Fellow midfielder Stanley Aborah, who joined on a short-term deal in February from Notts County, has also been allowed to find a new club.