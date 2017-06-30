Eastleigh: Sam Wood joins National League club on two-year deal

From the section

Sam Wood made 166 appearances for Wycombe during his five years with the club

National League club Eastleigh have signed former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Sam Wood on a two-year deal.

Wood was released by the Chairboys in May after five seasons at Adams Park.

The 30-year-old previously made more than 100 appearances for Brentford after spells in non-league with Cray Wanderers and Bromley.

He can play on either side in a defensive or midfield role and featured in Wycombe's 4-3 FA Cup fourth round defeat by Tottenham in January.

