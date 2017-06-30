Felix Wiedwald: Leeds United sign Werder Bremen goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

Felix Wiedwald
Felix Wiedwald is the third player to join Leeds this summer

Leeds United have signed Werder Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old German made 26 appearances for the Bundesliga side last season, helping them to an eighth-placed finish.

He has also had spells with MSV Duisburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Thomas Christiansen's side start the Championship season with a trip to newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, 6 August.

