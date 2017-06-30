Felix Wiedwald: Leeds United sign Werder Bremen goalkeeper for undisclosed fee
Leeds United have signed Werder Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 27-year-old German made 26 appearances for the Bundesliga side last season, helping them to an eighth-placed finish.
He has also had spells with MSV Duisburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Thomas Christiansen's side start the Championship season with a trip to newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, 6 August.
