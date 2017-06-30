Hearts secure Michael Smith from Peterborough United for nominal fee

Michael Smith (right) made more than 130 appearances for Peterborough United

Hearts have signed right-back Michael Smith from Peterborough United for a nominal fee.

The 28-year-old, who earned his only cap for Northern Ireland last year, has agreed a two-year contract, subject to international clearance.

Smith, who joined the Posh from Bristol Rovers in 2014, made 44 appearances as they finished 11th in England's League One last season.

He made his international debut against Slovenia in March 2016.

The summer departure of Slovenia's Andraz Struna left Hearts seeking a replacement right-back as competition for 21-year-old Liam Smith.

Michael Smith began his career with hometown club Ballyclare Comrades before moving to Ballymena United, from whom he joined Bristol Rovers in 2011.

He becomes Hearts' fifth signing this summer, with former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty also joining this week following the additions of Christophe Berra, Cole Stockton, and Rafal Grzelak.