Ryan Haynes: Coventry defender agrees new contract at Ricoh Arena

Ryan Haynes
Ryan Haynes made his Coventry debut as a 17-year-old against Brentford

Coventry City defender Ryan Haynes has agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two side.

The 21-year old academy graduate, whose deal starts on 1 July, made 27 appearances last season as the Sky Blues were relegated from League One.

Chris Stokes, Lee Burge and Dion Kelly-Evans have already new deals with Coventry this summer.

The club will be playing in English football's fourth tier for the first time in 58 years next season.

