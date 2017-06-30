Ryan Haynes: Coventry defender agrees new contract at Ricoh Arena
-
- From the section Football
Coventry City defender Ryan Haynes has agreed a new two-year contract with the League Two side.
The 21-year old academy graduate, whose deal starts on 1 July, made 27 appearances last season as the Sky Blues were relegated from League One.
Chris Stokes, Lee Burge and Dion Kelly-Evans have already new deals with Coventry this summer.
The club will be playing in English football's fourth tier for the first time in 58 years next season.