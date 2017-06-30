Claire Emslie: Manchester City Women sign Scotland forward from Bristol City

Emslie, joined Bristol City in June 2016 from Florida Atlantic University.

Manchester City Women have signed Scotland international Claire Emslie from Bristol City Women.

The forward scored 12 goals in 10 games as Bristol City won promotion from Women's Super League Two last season.

The 23-year-old also scored in a 2-1 defeat by her new club in the Women's FA Cup in March.

"It feels great to be here," she told ManCity.com. "Manchester City are a huge club and the women's team is amazing. I'm really happy to be here."