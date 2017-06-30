Hearts: Ian Cathro denies interest in former Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor

Allan McGegor has more than 30 caps for Scotland

Head coach Ian Cathro says Hearts are not interested in signing Allan McGregor from Hull City.

The Jambos have been linked with the former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper, who has 12 months to run on his deal.

Cathro is in the market for a keeper but ruled out a move for McGregor. who was on loan to Cardiff City last term.

"I saw that was written about, I don't overly understand why, so I'm not going to allow that to be talked about any further," Cathro said of the link.

Jack Hamilton, also a Scotland squad member, was the Gorgie club's number one last season, but the 23-year-old endured a difficult end to the campaign.

Swede Viktor Noring also made three appearances between the sticks towards the end of the season.

Ian Cathro watches new signing Cole Stockton in action during training

"We have two goalkeepers who we are doing a lot of work with now," Cathro said. "There may be some things we adjust into the new season.

"It is an area of the team where we will look in the market and see if we can find someone to help us.

"But in Jack we already have a goalkeeper who has significantly more experience than goalkeepers tend to have at his age.

"He's someone we fully intend on developing and supporting. I have no doubt he will be a future number one for this club."

Cathro confirmed he is looking at a move for Manchester City left-back Ashley Smith-Brown.

Hearts have already made five signings this summer, with former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty and right-back Michael Smith joining this week following the additions of Christophe Berra, Cole Stockton, and Rafal Grzelak.

Striker Lafferty endured a frustrating three-year stint at Norwich City, but Cathro reckons that could benefit his side.

Ian Cathro reckons Kyle Lafferty will prove a great signing for Hearts

"Kyle is full of hunger to play and I'm excited about that," he said. "I'm not worried about his lack of football recently and, if that feeds into his hunger and motivation to play, it could be an advantage."

Lafferty was no stranger to controversy during his Ibrox days, but the 29-year-old insists he has matured as an individual and Cathro believes he should be given a clean slate on his return to Scotland.

"That was a long time ago and I think sometimes we can fall into the habit of repeating the same old story about somebody," the head coach said.

"It's unfair to keep going there with that. Kyle is a great character, a really positive personality for the group and that's something we wanted to bring to the group."

Hearts have received offers from Rangers for Jamie Walker, who has refused to sign a new deal as he enters the final year of his contract.

Cathro was delighted that chairwoman Ann Budge rejected both bids from the Ibrox outfit, which fell short of the club's £1m valuation.

"The situation with Jamie ended up being a bit too noisy for what it actually was," Cathro added. "Some things ended up becoming a bit silly.

Winger Jamie Walker was the subject of two failed bids by Rangers

"But Jamie has dealt with it fine and trained really well. He is focusing on how he improves himself for next season and he's in a good place.

"If he doesn't sign on again, his contract will expire and that will be that, but have we given up hope on him agreeing a new deal? Not at all."