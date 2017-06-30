Mark Randall: Crawley Town sign former Newport County midfielder

Mark Randall started his career at Arsenal, before spells with Chesterfield, MK Dons, Barnet and Newport

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Mark Randall on a two-year deal after he left League Two rivals Newport County by mutual consent.

Randall made 27 appearances for the Exiles last season, having signed on a two-year deal from Barnet in May 2016.

The 27-year-old was signed by former Newport boss Warren Feeney, who is now Harry Kewell's assistant at Crawley.

"As soon as I got a phone call from the head coach, my mind was made up," he told the club website.

"I also know Warren from my time at Newport too, he was great to work with, so the two of them were a big factor in me signing here."

