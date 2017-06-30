Sam Magri: Ebbsfleet United sign Dover Athletic defender

From the section

Sam Magri scored one goal in his 43 league appearances last season

Ebbsfleet have signed Malta defender Sam Magri after he rejected a new deal with National League rivals Dover.

Magri, who joined Dover from Crystal Palace in July 2015, made 43 league appearances last season.

The 23-year-old started his career at Portsmouth, and also spent one season with QPR before moving to Dover.

Magri is Ebbsfleet manager Danny Kedwell's fifth signing since winning promotion from the National League South last season.

