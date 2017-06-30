Colchester United: Ryan Jackson signs after Richard Brindley turns down offer

From the section

Ryan Jackson joins a side that just missed out on the League Two play-offs last season

League Two side Colchester United have signed former Gillingham right-back Ryan Jackson on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old former AFC Wimbledon and Macclesfield defender made more than 70 appearances for the Gills in his two seasons at the club.

Jackson has joined John McGreal's side after fellow defender Richard Brindley rejected the offer of a new contract from the club.

Brindley, 24, made 68 appearances for Colchester across two seasons.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.