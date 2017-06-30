Will Buckley: Bolton Wanderers sign former Sunderland winger

Will Buckley scored once in 10 appearances for Birmingham City during a loan spell in 2015-16

Championship side Bolton Wanderers have signed former Sunderland winger Will Buckley on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old was released by the Black Cats following their relegation from the Premier League but spent much of his three years out on loan.

Last season he had an injury-hit loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's a player with a lot of Championship experience and we're looking forward to working with him," said Bolton boss Phil Parkinson.

