Gerard Deulofeu: Barcelona to buy back winger from Everton

Gerard Deulofeu was a product of the Barcelona academy, joining the club at the age of nine

Barcelona will re-sign winger Gerard Deulofeu from Everton after exercising a buy-back clause believed to be worth 12m euros (£10.6m).

Deulofeu originally went on loan to Everton in the 2013-14 season and returned in a £4.3m deal in 2015.

The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for Everton last season before joining AC Milan on loan in January.

Barcelona say they expect "terms will be agreed" on a two-year contract "in the following days".

After a good first season on Merseyside, Deulofeu fell out of favour and spent the final half of last season in Italy with AC Milan.

He started 36 games for Everton, with a further 39 from the bench, scoring eight goals. His contract had been due to run until June 2018.

The Barcelona statement read: "FC Barcelona have activated the buy-back clause for Gerard Deulofeu.

"In the following days, the terms will be agreed with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu's contract will run until 30 June 2019."

Deulofeu is in Poland, where his Spain team will face Germany in the final of the European Under-21 Championship on Friday.

Barcelona made their announcement hours before Everton signed Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru for £7m - and sent him on loan to Anderlecht.

Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport's chief football writer

Deulofeu's departure from Everton is no surprise as he was clearly not part of manager Ronald Koeman's plans. The surprise comes with his return to Barcelona.

He had been sent out on loan by Barcelona to Everton and Sevilla with mixed results before he made a permanent move to Goodison Park in June 2015.

Deulofeu was regarded as talented and wildly inconsistent, a status he has done little to alter in recent times, even during a loan spell at AC Milan last season.

Barcelona, however, clearly believe the raw materials are there - which they undoubtedly are - and new coach Ernesto Valverde can fashion the finished product.

Deulofeu faces a challenge to obtain regular game time alongside Barcelona's attacking riches such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar and this is now the crucial phase of his career.

He is a player who can excite and exasperate in equal measure. Deulofeu must now alter that balance in his and Barcelona's favour.