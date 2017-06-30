Ryan Edwards: Australian midfielder signs Partick Thistle contract extension

Australia Under-20 international Ryan Edwards has been with Partick Thistle for two seasons

Ryan Edwards has signed a two-year contract extension with Partick Thistle, keeping the midfielder at Firhill until at least 2020.

The Australian, 23, featured in all of the club's Scottish Premiership fixtures as Thistle secured a highest top-flight finish (sixth) since 1981.

Edwards has made 55 appearances for Thistle since joining Alan Archibald's side from Reading in September 2015.

"I'm delighted to sign, it was a really easy decision," he told Jagzone TV.

"The club have been great with me since day one, and made my time on and off the pitch really easy-going and enjoyable."