Mahlon Romeo: Millwall full-back signs contract extension at The Den

Mahlon Romeo has won eight international caps for Antigua and Barbuda

Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo has signed a new contract to stay with the Championship club until 2019, with a club option for a further 12 months.

Romeo has made 58 appearances for the Lions since signing from Gillingham ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The 21-year-old Antigua and Barbuda international featured in 40 games in all competitions last season.

"There is a lot of high quality in this league, but I think we are ready for the challenge," he said.