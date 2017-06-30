Mahlon Romeo: Millwall full-back signs contract extension at The Den
Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo has signed a new contract to stay with the Championship club until 2019, with a club option for a further 12 months.
Romeo has made 58 appearances for the Lions since signing from Gillingham ahead of the 2015-16 season.
The 21-year-old Antigua and Barbuda international featured in 40 games in all competitions last season.
"There is a lot of high quality in this league, but I think we are ready for the challenge," he said.