Linfield parade Robinson as new player in signing dispute with Crusaders

Blues boss David Healy with Josh Robinson at Windsor Park on Friday

Josh Robinson donned a Linfield top at Windsor Park on Friday in the latest twist in the battle with Crusaders over the defender's future.

Both claim to have signed the former York City player.

The Belfast clubs made announcements on Twitter late on Thursday announcing the capture of Robinson, who is 24 and from the city.

The matter is likely to be sorted out later on Friday with clarification being sought from the IFA.

Robinson spent one year with York after joining them from Crusaders.

Linfield stated the player had agreed a four-year deal, while Crusaders said he had signed a three-year contract which had been recorded with the Irish FA.

It is understood Robinson trained with the Crusaders squad on Tuesday night.

On the official Linfield website, team manager David Healy said: "I'm delighted to be able to advise our supporters that Josh Robinson has agreed to join Linfield.

"Josh is a player I have admired and have been keen to bring to the club to increase the competition levels within our squad."

Linfield's announcement was quickly followed by one from Crusaders claiming Robinson had already signed an agreement to return to Seaview.

The Crues said that on Robinson had signed a pre-contract agreement on 9 June, and that all the necessary documentation had been lodged with the IFA.

"It is great to have Josh back in the fold," said Crusaders treasurer Tommy Whiteside.

Robinson now appears to have selected Linfield as his destination after being pictured in a Linfield shirt with boss David Healy at Windsor Park on Friday.

There is no doubt Robinson has left York City

But has the defender joined Premiership champions Linfield