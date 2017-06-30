Angelo Ogbonna: West Ham defender signs five-year deal

Angelo Ogbonna (right) has made 13 appearances for Italy

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has signed a new five-year contract at the Premier League club.

Ogbonna, who joined the Hammers from Juventus in 2015, is now committed to the club until the summer of 2022.

The 29-year-old missed almost the entire second half of last season following knee surgery in January, returning for the final match.

"I think we have a long season ahead and my target is to be better than last season," Ogbonna told the club website.

"I'm really grateful for this new deal."

Ogbonna, who has played 13 times for Italy, is expected to be fit enough to join West Ham's pre-season tour of Germany and Austria.