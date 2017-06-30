Jordan Wynter: Woking sign Bromley midfielder

Jordan Wynter made his professional debut for Bristol City in August 2013

Woking have signed midfielder Jordan Wynter after the expiry of his contract with National League rivals Bromley.

Wynter, who can play anywhere across the midfield, made 12 league appearances for Bromley last season after joining the club in November.

The 23-year-old former Arsenal trainee has also previously had spells with Cheltenham and Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Woking have appointed former Stevenage coach Jason Goodcliffe as their new assistant manager.

The former AFC Wimbledon captain, 43, had most recently finished a second spell as number two at Boreham Wood.

"I think he ticks all the boxes and we're looking forward to start working with him," said Woking boss Anthony Limbrick.

