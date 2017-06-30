Preston North End sign Kevin O'Connor and Tom Barkhuizen extends contract

Kevin O'Connor is Preston's fourth signing of the summer

Preston North End have signed Cork City defender Kevin O'Connor on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

O'Connor will join on 24 July, along with Cork team-mate Sean Maguire who agreed to sign earlier this month.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has played 23 games so far this season for League of Ireland Premier Division leaders.

Meanwhile, Preston forward Tom Barkhuizen has agreed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.

Barkhuizen, 23, signed from Morecambe in January, scoring six times in 17 appearances last season.

"The first week after the season finished, my agent came in and it was the easiest decision I've made for a very long time," he said.

O'Connor added: "I'm delighted to sign, it's a massive opportunity, I'm just looking forward to getting started now.

"It's a great club, a big club and there's a big fan base here so I'm just excited to get started."

O'Connor is Preston's fourth summer signing following deals for Maguire, Josh Harrop from Manchester United and Declan Rudd from Norwich City.

