Andrew Shinnie: Luton Town sign Birmingham City midfielder on loan

League Two side Luton Town have signed midfielder Andrew Shinnie on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old has made 73 appearances for Blues since joining in 2013 but spent the past 18 months out on loan.

Last season, the once-capped Scotland international helped Hibernian win promotion to the Scottish Premiership, scoring three goals in 32 games.

"To get him for Luton is a real coup for the football club," Hatters boss Nathan Jones told the club website.

"We lost a wonderful player in Cameron McGeehan [to Barnsley] and what he does is difficult to replace, but we have brought in a different Championship-quality player and we are delighted."

