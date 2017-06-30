Sunderland: John O'Shea signs new one-year deal with Championship club

John O'Shea joined Sunderland from Manchester United in 2011

Defender John O'Shea has signed a new one-year contract with Sunderland.

The 36-year-old club captain made 30 appearances on Wearside last season but was out of contract this summer.

New boss Simon Grayson has confirmed the Republic of Ireland defender has extended his stay at the club, for whom he has played since 2011.

O'Shea, capped 116 times by his country, is Sunderland's all-time leading appearance-maker in the Premier League.