Chris Humphrey: Bury sign former Hibernian and Preston winger

Chris Humphrey (left) has 12 caps for Jamaica

League One club Bury have signed Jamaica international winger Chris Humphrey on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old was released by Preston in December and joined Scottish Championship side Hibernian, but was out of contract this summer.

His previous clubs include Shrewsbury and Motherwell, with his deal including the option of a further 12 months.

Meanwhile, Bury goalkeeper Ben Williams, 34, has left the club after making 21 appearances last season.

The former Crewe and Colchester man joined the Shakers from Bradford last summer.

