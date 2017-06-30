AFC Fylde: Manager Dave Challinor signs new two-year deal

Dave Challinor said he was "delighted" to sign the new deal

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor has signed a new two-year contract at the National League club.

Challinor, 41, took over in 2011 and won promotion to the fifth tier for the first time in the club's history last season.

He has won three promotions with the side since joining from Colwyn Bay.

"This has been in the offing for a while now and I'm delighted to get it sorted. I always wanted my future to be here," Challinor said.

The National League North champions have already signed six players this summer, with the new season starting in August.