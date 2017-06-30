Ethan Pinnock: Barnsley sign Forest Green Rovers defender for undisclosed fee

Ethan Pinnock (right) celebrates after helping Forest Green win the National League promotion final

Barnsley have signed centre-back Ethan Pinnock from Forest Green on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who can also play at left-back, had one season left on his deal after joining the Gloucestershire club from Dulwich Hamlet last summer.

He made 43 appearances last season as Forest Green won promotion to League Two via the play-offs.

"I know we have a young side and I really like the way the manager wants to play," said Pinnock.

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom added: "This is exactly what we want at this football club, young and hungry players who are constantly wanting to improve themselves and further their career."

Pinnock made his debut for seventh-tier Dulwich Hamlet aged 16, going on to play 204 times for the London side before turning professional.

