Barry Douglas: Wolves agree deal to sign Konyaspor defender

Barry Douglas (right) appeared in the Europa League during his time in Poland playing for Lech Poznan

Wolves have "agreed a deal in principle" to sign defender Barry Douglas from Turkish club Konyaspor.

The Championship side say "talks are ongoing to conclude the deal" for the 27-year-old Scot, who joined Konyaspor on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Polish side Lech Poznan last year.

Douglas began his career in his native Scotland with Queen's Park, before moving to Dundee United in 2010.

The Glasgow-born left-back has never been capped at international level.

