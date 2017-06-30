Akaki Gogia leaves Brentford for Dynamo Dresden

From the section

Georgia-born Akaki Gogia has played for Germany at U18 and U19 level

Brentford winger Akaki Gogia has agreed a deal to join German second-tier side Dynamo Dresden, the side with whom he spent last season on loan.

The 25-year-old leaves for an undisclosed fee, having signed for the Bees on a "long-term" contract in the summer of 2015 from Hallescher FC.

He scored 10 goals in 24 games on loan at Dymano last season, helping them finish fifth.

He made 13 Championship appearances during 2015-16 with Brentford.

