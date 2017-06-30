Dundee United: Striker Patrick Nkoyi becomes club's fifth summer signing

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon says Patrick Nkoyi will become a fans' favourite

Dundee United have signed Congolese-Dutch striker Patrick Nkoyi subject to international clearance.

The 27-year-old, who counts Fortuna Sittard and Rapid Bucharest among his former clubs, joins the Championship club on a one-year deal.

"I am here to score the goals that will help this club win the title. I look forward to showing the fans what I can do," Nkoyi told the club website.

The striker is boss Ray McKinnon's fifth signing of the summer so far.

James Keatings, Billy King, Thomas Scobbie and Paul McMullan have already signed on at Tannadice and McKinnon believes Nkoyi, who last played for MVV Maastricht, will have a major impact.

"Patrick is a big, strong, athletic goalscorer," the manager said. "He has good pace and can score with both feet. He will add to our attacking threat and offers a different impact to the attackers already here.

"I am delighted with this signing, and I believe he will become a big favourite with the United fans."