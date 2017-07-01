Scottish Gossip: Manchester United, Tierney, Stokes, Hibs, Brown, Celtic, McGuinness

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will make a £15m move for 20-year-old Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney. (Daily Mirror)

Hibernian have stepped up their interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Anthony Stokes, 28. Stokes has had two previous spells at Easter Road and Rovers are prepared to let the striker leave on a free two years before his contract ends. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Hibs defender Jordon Forster is expected to leave Easter Road in search of first-team football, with League Two Cheltenham Town his likely destination. (Scotsman)

Former Celtic man Stokes (left) and Forster could be on the move

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has told Portuguese media he and his backroom staff "identified a group of 13 or 14 players who did not have the requirements to belong to a great team like Rangers" when they came in late last season. (Daily Record)

New Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says it will take time for him and other recent Ibrox captures to get used to their new environment but is confident they will complete victory in their Europa League first qualifying round tie with Progres Niederkorn, who lost 1-0 at Ibrox on Thursday. (Herald - subscription required)

St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean is desperate to appear in Saints' return leg with FK Trakai, who lead their Europa League qualifier 2-1, but knows his manager Tommy Wright will not let him play on the plastic pitch in Lithuania. MacLean has not played on artificial surfaces since injuring his knee two years ago. (Sun)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro believes "the brightest days" of new signing and forward Kyle Lafferty's career are ahead of him. (Scotsman)

Lafferty, who previously played for Rangers, is back in Scottish football with Hearts

Manager Brendan Rodgers says midfielder Scott Brown is "a remarkable player" who will go down as one of the club's "greatest captains". (National)

And Rodgers is ready to offer a new contract to Brown, 32, who has a year left on his current deal. (Daily Record)

Brown could net a lucrative testimonial match as part of the deal. (Daily Mail)

Rodgers, meanwhile, has revealed even last season's unbeaten domestic treble achievement has not stopped him fearing the sack at Celtic. (Sun)

And the Celtic boss wants his side to be more ruthless as they seek to build on last term's 'invincible' season. (Daily Express)

Irishman Jim McGuinness is leaving his role as Celtic under-20s coach to become assistant to former Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt at Chinese Super League club Beijing Sinobo Guoan. (Irish Examiner)

McGuinness (far right) with former Celtic manager Ronny Deila (second from left) two years ago

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

With Two South African Super Rugby franchises to join the Pro12, the competition could expand further with the addition of a team from Washington DC. (Scotsman)