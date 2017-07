From the section

Kiko Femenia played 31 times in La Liga last season

Watford have signed right-back Kiko Femenia from Alaves on a four-year deal.

Former Spain youth international Femenia, 26, started his career as a winger and has had spells at Barcelona B and Real Madrid B.

Austria Under-21 goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has also joined the Hornets from Stoke City.

The 22-year-old, who spent six seasons with the Potters, has signed a three-year deal at Vicarage Road.