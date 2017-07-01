Marc Roberts: Birmingham City sign Barnsley defender
Birmingham City have signed defender Marc Roberts from Championship rivals Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Tykes from National League side Halifax in 2015, has agreed a five-year contract with Harry Redknapp's Blues.
Barnsley captain Roberts played 40 times in 2016-17 as they finished 14th in their first season back in the second tier after promotion.
"I'm happy to be at such a big club," Roberts told Birmingham's website.
"There's been a lot of rumours and a lot of clubs interested but when a manager like Harry Redknapp comes along and asks for your signature you've got to take it seriously."
