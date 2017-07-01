Marc Roberts: Birmingham City sign Barnsley defender

Marc Roberts says getting his new club Birmingham back to the Premier League is "the end aim"

Birmingham City have signed defender Marc Roberts from Championship rivals Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Tykes from National League side Halifax in 2015, has agreed a five-year contract with Harry Redknapp's Blues.

Barnsley captain Roberts played 40 times in 2016-17 as they finished 14th in their first season back in the second tier after promotion.

"I'm happy to be at such a big club," Roberts told Birmingham's website.

"There's been a lot of rumours and a lot of clubs interested but when a manager like Harry Redknapp comes along and asks for your signature you've got to take it seriously."

