Joe Widdowson: Leyton Orient sign former Dagenham & Redbridge defender
Leyton Orient have signed defender Joe Widdowson following the end of his deal with Dagenham & Redbridge.
The 28-year-old West Ham United youth-team product left Dagenham at the end of last season and has agreed a two-year contract with their National League rivals.
Left-back Widdowson has played for Grimsby Town, Rochdale, Northampton Town and Bury.
He has also had loan spells with Rotherham and Morecambe.
