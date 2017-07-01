Joe Widdowson: Leyton Orient sign former Dagenham & Redbridge defender

From the section

Joe Widdowson (left) played 51 games for the Daggers in the National League last season

Leyton Orient have signed defender Joe Widdowson following the end of his deal with Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 28-year-old West Ham United youth-team product left Dagenham at the end of last season and has agreed a two-year contract with their National League rivals.

Left-back Widdowson has played for Grimsby Town, Rochdale, Northampton Town and Bury.

He has also had loan spells with Rotherham and Morecambe.

