Kenny van der Weg signs new Ross County contract after U-turn

County announced last month that Kenny van der Weg had left the club

Dutch left-back Kenny van der Weg has performed a U-turn and signed a new one-year contract with Ross County.

The 26-year-old, who played 33 times last season, looked set to quit the club a year after joining from Breda.

But manager Jim McIntyre told the club's official website: "Kenny got in touch to say he had a change of heart and wanted to stay at the club.

"Our position hadn't changed. He's a player that we wanted to stay and we are delighted to welcome him back."

County had announced last month that Van der Weg would be leaving the Scottish Premiership club as he had "been unable to agree new contract terms".