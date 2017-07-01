Ethan Ampadu: Welsh teenager joins Chelsea

Ethan Ampadu became the youngest player in Exeter history at the age of 15 on 9 August, 2016.

Welsh teenager Ethan Ampadu has joined Premier League champions Chelsea from League Two club Exeter City.

The 16-year-old defender has played for Wales at under-16 and under-19 level.

He was named in Wales boss Chris Coleman's senior squad for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia in May, but did not play and is uncapped.

Ampadu made 13 Exeter appearances in 2016-17 and they hope to earn a fee for the player who came through their academy.