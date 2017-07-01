Rangers face Uefa 'thrown objects' probe after Europa League qualifier

Rangers fans welcomed their side back into European competition

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Rangers after objects were allegedly thrown during their return to European football, governing body Uefa has confirmed.

Rangers secured a 1-0 first-leg win over Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League first qualifying round at Ibrox on Thursday.

But the Glasgow club will now be the subject of a disciplinary case.

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body will rule on the case on Friday.

In a statement, Rangers fans group Club 1872 said it had been informed the club were cited to the governing body because some supporters in the Broomloan Road Stand threw scrunched-up balls of paper on to the pitch.

The Scottish Premiership club have returned to European competition after a six-year absence.